Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program at Camp Humphreys. AMIE is an organization that recruits minorities in engineering and allows them to work on site and learn valuable skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
Senior Airman Ireland Summers- 00:15
Ajahni Franklin, AMIE intern 00:13:35
Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 02:02
Category:
|Package
Location:
|KR
This work, AMIE Interns earn skills at Camp Humphreys through 10-week program, by SrA Irelan Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
