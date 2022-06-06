Crum awarded Towson Medallion

Col. Ralph M. "Mac" Crum, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff, was awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2022. The Towson Medallion is named after Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson, who served as Paymaster General of the Army from 1819 to 1854 and shaped a Finance Corps that met the Army’s needs until the 20th century. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 22:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852745
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-IM476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109141387
|Length:
|00:11:37
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
