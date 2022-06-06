Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crum awarded Towson Medallion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Ralph M. "Mac" Crum, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff, was awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2022. The Towson Medallion is named after Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson, who served as Paymaster General of the Army from 1819 to 1854 and shaped a Finance Corps that met the Army’s needs until the 20th century. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 22:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852745
    VIRIN: 220606-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_109141387
    Length: 00:11:37
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crum awarded Towson Medallion, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance Corps
    USAFMCOM
    Finance and Comptroller
    Towson Medallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT