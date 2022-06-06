Crum awarded Towson Medallion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852745" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Ralph M. "Mac" Crum, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff, was awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2022. The Towson Medallion is named after Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson, who served as Paymaster General of the Army from 1819 to 1854 and shaped a Finance Corps that met the Army’s needs until the 20th century. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)