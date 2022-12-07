Urban Warfare

U.S. Army's 40th Infantry Division spearheads a week-long international course to conduct advanced training for division level senior military leaders, looking at near-peer adversaries and how to be even more lethal on the battlefields of the future.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852726
|VIRIN:
|220801-Z-JT686-222
|PIN:
|220716
|Filename:
|DOD_109141062
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
