Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Urban Warfare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    40th Infantry Division (Mech)

    U.S. Army's 40th Infantry Division spearheads a week-long international course to conduct advanced training for division level senior military leaders, looking at near-peer adversaries and how to be even more lethal on the battlefields of the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852726
    VIRIN: 220801-Z-JT686-222
    PIN: 220716
    Filename: DOD_109141062
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Warfare, by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    40id infantry division urban operations symposium 2022 California calif cali ca army national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT