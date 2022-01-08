USAACE Best Warrior Competition 2022 DAY 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker took part in the first day of the "Best Warrior" competition which included the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons training, a rigor event, and night land navigation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)