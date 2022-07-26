140th Chem's PFC Villafan talks decontamination operations at DUT Philly

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Elliotte Villafan, a decontamination Soldier, 140th Chemical Company, California National Guard, speaks about her role within the Dense Urban Terrain (DUT) exercise at the Navy Yard, Philadelphia, Pa., July 26, 2022. Task Force 46 and over 600 personnel from its federal, state, local, private and academic partners collaborated to successfully complete the most recent DUT exercise. The DUT series of exercises began in 2018 and has become one of the Nation’s premier all-hazard and homeland defense exercises designed to enhance interagency interoperability in the event of “America’s worst day.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)