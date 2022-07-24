Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 24, 2022. This package includes footage from Friday afternoon includes set aerial acts.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852698
    VIRIN: 220724-Z-XJ318-0001
    Filename: DOD_109140568
    Length: 00:10:16
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    This work, 2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

