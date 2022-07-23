Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 23, 2022. This package includes footage from Friday afternoon includes set traffic/parking, 341st MW military working dogs, aerial acts and the U.S Thunderbirds demonstration team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852697
    VIRIN: 220723-Z-XJ318-0001
    Filename: DOD_109140566
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight over the falls mmoh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT