B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 23, 2022. This package includes footage from Friday afternoon includes set traffic/parking, 341st MW military working dogs, aerial acts and the U.S Thunderbirds demonstration team.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852697
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-XJ318-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109140566
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
