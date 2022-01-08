Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM 70th Anniversary

    GERMANY

    08.01.2022

    As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of EUCOM, we reflect upon the generations of U.S. Service members and civilians stationed in Europe who've contributed to its collective defense and cooperative security.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852680
    VIRIN: 220801-D-AR128-578
    Filename: DOD_109140266
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    70th Anniversary

