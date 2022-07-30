A C-130 J-30 Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, participated in the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport Dayton, Ohio. Members of the public could tour over fifty modern and historic aircraft. The Super Herc on display is one of the newest in the Air National Guard inventory.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852679
|VIRIN:
|220730-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109140265
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th AW Super Herc On Display, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
