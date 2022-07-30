130th AW Super Herc On Display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130 J-30 Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, participated in the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport Dayton, Ohio. Members of the public could tour over fifty modern and historic aircraft. The Super Herc on display is one of the newest in the Air National Guard inventory.