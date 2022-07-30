Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AW Super Herc On Display

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A C-130 J-30 Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, participated in the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport Dayton, Ohio. Members of the public could tour over fifty modern and historic aircraft. The Super Herc on display is one of the newest in the Air National Guard inventory.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852679
    VIRIN: 220730-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_109140265
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Super Herc On Display, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Hercules
    WVANG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30
    weeklyvideos

