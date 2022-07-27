U.S. Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct an M240B machine gun qualification at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 27, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852640
|VIRIN:
|220729-Z-TS965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109139645
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 1-68 AR conducts an M240B qualification, by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT