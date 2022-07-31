V Corps: America's Forward Deployed Corps

A detailed look at U.S. Army Fifth Corps. As America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.
