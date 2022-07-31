Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps: America's Forward Deployed Corps

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves and Spc. Garrison Waites

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A detailed look at U.S. Army Fifth Corps. As America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 04:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852636
    VIRIN: 220731-A-QE881-949
    Filename: DOD_109139594
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, V Corps: America's Forward Deployed Corps, by SSG Alvin Reeves and SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

