    Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, TNI conducts joint road repair

    INDONESIA

    07.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Butler 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Supper Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 04:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852635
    VIRIN: 220727-A-ME245-339
    Filename: DOD_109139580
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, TNI conducts joint road repair, by SFC Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #SuperGarudaShield

