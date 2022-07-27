Supper Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman, 8th Theater Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 04:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852635
|VIRIN:
|220727-A-ME245-339
|Filename:
|DOD_109139580
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, TNI conducts joint road repair, by SFC Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
