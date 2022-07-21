Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights & Sounds: Misawa Aviation and Science Museum

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    A sights and sounds of the Misawa Aviation and Science Museum in Misawa, JA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 02:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852627
    VIRIN: 220721-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109139413
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights & Sounds: Misawa Aviation and Science Museum, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    Misawa
    History
    Air and Space

