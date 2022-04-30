Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scorpion Lens 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta and Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Combat Camera Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons partake in Exercise Scorpion Lens 2022, at McCrady Training Center and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Combat Camera exercise focused on teaching latest concepts of military visual information gathering and information warfare.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852605
    VIRIN: 220431-F-UN842-9001
    Filename: DOD_109139192
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2022, by TSgt Daniel Asselta and SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    Training
    Scorpion Lense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT