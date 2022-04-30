video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Combat Camera Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons partake in Exercise Scorpion Lens 2022, at McCrady Training Center and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Combat Camera exercise focused on teaching latest concepts of military visual information gathering and information warfare.



(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)