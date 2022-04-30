U.S. Air Force Combat Camera Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons partake in Exercise Scorpion Lens 2022, at McCrady Training Center and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual Combat Camera exercise focused on teaching latest concepts of military visual information gathering and information warfare.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|04.30.2022
|07.31.2022 21:27
|Video Productions
|852605
|220431-F-UN842-9001
|DOD_109139192
|00:02:51
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, Scorpion Lens 2022, by TSgt Daniel Asselta and SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
