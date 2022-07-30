A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew surveys two recreational boats moored up near Goat Island, Texas, following a collision with a tugboat, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM channel 16 that a tugboat pushing a barge collided with two recreational boats, one with two people aboard, the other with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852596
|VIRIN:
|220730-G-G0108-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109139008
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 6 after vessel collision near Goat Island, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT