Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 6 after vessel collision near Goat Island, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew surveys two recreational boats moored up near Goat Island, Texas, following a collision with a tugboat, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM channel 16 that a tugboat pushing a barge collided with two recreational boats, one with two people aboard, the other with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Galveston)