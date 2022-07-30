Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 6 after vessel collision near Goat Island, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and Port Bolivar fireboat rescued 6 people from the water after a vessel collision near Goat Island, Texas, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM channel 16 that a tugboat pushing a barge collided with two recreational boats, one with two people aboard, the other with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Galveston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852595
    VIRIN: 220730-G-G0108-1003
    Filename: DOD_109139006
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 6 after vessel collision near Goat Island, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    coast guard
    boat collision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT