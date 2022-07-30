8th Engineer Support Battalion participates in Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation while participating in Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 30, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)