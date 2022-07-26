U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct a Combat Marksmanship Program (CMP) range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2022. CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging stationary and moving targets. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852584
|VIRIN:
|220726-M-MH051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109138914
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, V33 Combat Marksmanship Program, by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
