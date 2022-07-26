Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V33 Combat Marksmanship Program

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct a Combat Marksmanship Program (CMP) range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2022. CMP allows Marines to maintain weapon proficiency by engaging stationary and moving targets. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852584
    VIRIN: 220726-M-MH051-1001
    Filename: DOD_109138914
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

