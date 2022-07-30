A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows 3 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report that an 18-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Trinity Bay with 3 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852583
|VIRIN:
|220730-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109138903
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT