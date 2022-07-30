Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows 3 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report that an 18-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Trinity Bay with 3 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852583
    VIRIN: 220730-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109138903
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

