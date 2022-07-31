Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMA Thailand Reel | U.S. and Royal Thai EOD technicians conduct large scale disposals

    THAILAND

    07.31.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Thai Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians place ordnance for large scale detonation at Ta Mor Roi Training area during Humanitarian Mine Action EOD Level 3 in Surin Province, Thailand, Jul. 27, 2022. Royal Thai and American Armed Forces work together to train Thailand Mine Action Center students in EOD level 3 in order to develop an EOD capacity to assist TMAC’s mission of becoming landmine free. This partnership is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852579
    VIRIN: 220731-M-LN574-919
    Filename: DOD_109138804
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMA Thailand Reel | U.S. and Royal Thai EOD technicians conduct large scale disposals, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ordnance
    Thailand
    EOD
    Reel
    large scale disposal
    high order

