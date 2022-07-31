HMA Thailand Reel | U.S. and Royal Thai EOD technicians conduct large scale disposals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Thai Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians place ordnance for large scale detonation at Ta Mor Roi Training area during Humanitarian Mine Action EOD Level 3 in Surin Province, Thailand, Jul. 27, 2022. Royal Thai and American Armed Forces work together to train Thailand Mine Action Center students in EOD level 3 in order to develop an EOD capacity to assist TMAC’s mission of becoming landmine free. This partnership is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)