Garuda Canti Dharma II officially came to a close in a combined ceremony on July 31, 2022. The two-week long exercise taught platoons and representatives from 22 different countries skills and techniques they will use on UN peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 01:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852567
|VIRIN:
|220731-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109138549
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garuda Canti Dharma II - Closing Ceremony, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT