    Garuda Canti Dharma II - Closing Ceremony

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Garuda Canti Dharma II officially came to a close in a combined ceremony on July 31, 2022. The two-week long exercise taught platoons and representatives from 22 different countries skills and techniques they will use on UN peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 07.31.2022 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852567
    VIRIN: 220731-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109138549
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garuda Canti Dharma II - Closing Ceremony, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PKO
    GPOI
    WPS
    Garuda Canti Dharma 2022
    GCDII

