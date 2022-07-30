MAGTF-23 completes Mobile Operations Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, execute mobile operations course training at Range 205 during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30, 2022. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures. This is required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)