U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, execute mobile operations course training at Range 205 during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30, 2022. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures. This is required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps video Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2022 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852537
|VIRIN:
|220729-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109137938
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAGTF-23 completes Mobile Operations Course, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
