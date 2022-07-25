Sgt. James Skellenger, 870th Military Police Company talks about doing a reconnaissance mission and pulling security so the 49th Military Police Brigade can set up their operation center at Camp Roberts on July 23rd, 2022 for annual training.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 12:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852526
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-XU624-697
|Filename:
|DOD_109137735
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 870th MP Company executes Recon mission during Annual Training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT