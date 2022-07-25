Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    870th MP Company executes Recon mission during Annual Training

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. James Skellenger, 870th Military Police Company talks about doing a reconnaissance mission and pulling security so the 49th Military Police Brigade can set up their operation center at Camp Roberts on July 23rd, 2022 for annual training.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852526
    VIRIN: 220725-A-XU624-697
    Filename: DOD_109137735
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 870th MP Company executes Recon mission during Annual Training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

