Kentucky National Guard Responds to Eastern Kentucky Floods

A Kentucky National Guard flight crew from 2/147th Bravo Co. aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky on July 29, 2022. Their mission consists of supporting Soldier movement, joint support transport, delivery of emergency supplies, and surveying flooded areas looking for Kentucky survivors. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)