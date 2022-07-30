Soldiers from the Sri Lanka Army and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces practice providing security for an official UN site. Here they practice techniques like negotiation and de-escalation that will help them in conflict areas. The two countries have been an integrated platoon throughout GCDII. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 04:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852504
|VIRIN:
|220730-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109137530
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sri Lanka/Fiji - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
