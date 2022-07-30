Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sri Lanka/Fiji - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Soldiers from the Sri Lanka Army and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces practice providing security for an official UN site. Here they practice techniques like negotiation and de-escalation that will help them in conflict areas. The two countries have been an integrated platoon throughout GCDII. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.30.2022 04:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852504
    VIRIN: 220730-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109137530
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sri Lanka/Fiji - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GPOI
    WPS
    Garuda Canti Dharma 2022
    GCDII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT