Sri Lanka/Fiji - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

Soldiers from the Sri Lanka Army and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces practice providing security for an official UN site. Here they practice techniques like negotiation and de-escalation that will help them in conflict areas. The two countries have been an integrated platoon throughout GCDII. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)