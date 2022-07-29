Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counter IED - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. and Australian EOD soldiers train TNI peacekeepers how to identify and diffuse improvised explosive devices (IED's) and how to dispose of other explosives like landmines at Garuda Canti Dharma II. This training is integral to saving the lives of civilians and peacekeepers in conflict areas. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 20:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852493
    VIRIN: 220730-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109137206
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    United Nations
    IED
    GPOI
    Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

