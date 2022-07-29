Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Eagle visits Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle transits through Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts, July 29, 2022. The Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852482
    VIRIN: 220729-G-HT254-731
    Filename: DOD_109136741
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Eagle visits Boston, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Academy
    Barque Eagle
    community relations
    USCGC Eagle
    USCGA

