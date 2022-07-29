USCGC Eagle visits Boston

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle transits through Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts, July 29, 2022. The Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|07.29.2022
|07.29.2022 16:59
|B-Roll
|852482
|220729-G-HT254-731
|DOD_109136741
|00:02:24
|BOSTON, MA, US
|1
|1
