Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    621CRW Defender Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 921st Contingency Response Squadron participated in a live fire training at Camp Roberts, California, Feb. 1. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 15:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852470
    VIRIN: 220201-F-SO188-3002
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109136524
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621CRW Defender Training, by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621st Contingency Response Wing
    621CRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT