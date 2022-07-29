Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Marine Corps Women's Reserve 80th Anniversary (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    November 7th marks the 80th anniversary of the Marine Corps Women's Reserve. Women have served an integral role in the Marine Corps throughout its history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852461
    VIRIN: 220729-M-YK885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109136392
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Marine Corps Women's Reserve 80th Anniversary (AFN Version), by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Extra
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCHISTORY
    WOMEN'SRESERVE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT