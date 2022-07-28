In conjunction with Buffalo Soldiers Day (June 28), Fort Leavenworth hosted a ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument.
Learn more at: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/visitor-information/attractions/buffalo-soldier-commemorative-area
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 12:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852447
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135999
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Buffalo Soldier Monument, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM
Buffalo Soldiers
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
Colin Powell
