The House Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel hears expert testimony about how access to reproductive health services impacts service members’ readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852436
|Filename:
|DOD_109135863
|Length:
|01:16:05
|Location:
|US
This work, Experts Testify About Reproductive Health Services, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
