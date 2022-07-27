Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-20 Field Artillery Battalion Railhead Operations Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery trained on rail loading operations at the Fort Sill Railhead Operations Center. The Soldiers received a weeklong classroom block of instructions before moving to the hands-on portion at the rail yard July 27, 2022.

    This work, 2-20 Field Artillery Battalion Railhead Operations Training, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

