2-20 Field Artillery Battalion Railhead Operations Training

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery trained on rail loading operations at the Fort Sill Railhead Operations Center. The Soldiers received a weeklong classroom block of instructions before moving to the hands-on portion at the rail yard July 27, 2022.
07.27.2022
07.29.2022
Video Productions
|852433
|220727-D-NR812-107
|1
|DOD_109135833
|00:02:09
FORT SILL, OK, US
|0
|0
