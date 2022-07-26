Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with U.S. Marines Cpl. Frank Barcena, Lance Cpl. Poom Pasapong on training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video is a discussion with Marines, Cpl. Frank Barcena and Lance Cpl. Poom Pasapong with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines held July 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Marines discussed their training at Fort McCoy for 2022, they also talked about how they enjoy being Marines. Barcena has been a Marine for several years and is considering reenlistment while Pasapong has been a Marine for approximately two years. Both were at Fort McCoy for annual training with the 2/24 Marines. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. (U.S. Army by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852429
    VIRIN: 220726-A-OK556-663
    Filename: DOD_109135708
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Interview with U.S. Marines Cpl. Frank Barcena, Lance Cpl. Poom Pasapong on training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

