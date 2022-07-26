In this commercial "Dr. Love" shares his view on choices as he looks to take an orientation flight in a T-38 Talon. He reminds viewers that they should continually re-evaluate their decisions as new information becomes available. Don't be afraid to change your mind or pressured by peers if you don't feel safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 11:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|852426
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-MJ378-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135700
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Making Better Decisions, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT