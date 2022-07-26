Making Better Decisions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    In this commercial "Dr. Love" shares his view on choices as he looks to take an orientation flight in a T-38 Talon. He reminds viewers that they should continually re-evaluate their decisions as new information becomes available. Don't be afraid to change your mind or pressured by peers if you don't feel safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852426
    VIRIN: 220726-F-MJ378-001
    Filename: DOD_109135700
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    safety
    Air Force Safety Center
    decisions
    decision-making process
    risk managment

