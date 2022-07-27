Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Air Base Wing HPCON Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, provide a Health Protection Condition update and USAF Marathon announcement, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, July 27, 2022. The HPCON update is determined utilizing local COVID data in accordance with Department of Defense Guidelines. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852425
    VIRIN: 220727-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135699
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Air Base Wing HPCON Update, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Update
    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force
    88 ABW
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT