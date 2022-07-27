U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, provide a Health Protection Condition update and USAF Marathon announcement, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, July 27, 2022. The HPCON update is determined utilizing local COVID data in accordance with Department of Defense Guidelines. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|852425
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135699
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Air Base Wing HPCON Update, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT