This video clip shows Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) completing M4 rifle qualification requirements July 26, 2022, on Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852423
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-OK556-569
|Filename:
|DOD_109135697
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines complete rifle qualification training at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT