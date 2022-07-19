Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th MUNS, live-munitions build during Poseidon's Rage 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    07.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force munitions technicians assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron, build Mk-82 bombs during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 19, 2022. PR22 is a multinational exercise designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Force, by demonstrating localized air superiority through the incorporation of both live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852420
    VIRIN: 220719-F-AN818-3001
    Filename: DOD_109135661
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th MUNS, live-munitions build during Poseidon's Rage 22, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Greece
    MUNS
    bomb build
    Poseidon’s Rage
    PR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT