USAREUR-AF CSM speaks with AFN about upcoming competition

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with Sgt. Austin Baker, a public affairs broadcast sergeant assigned to American Forces Network Wiesbaden, during “The Eagle” morning show to show information about the upcoming USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, July 19, 2022. Team from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, to compete for the title of Best Squad. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 09:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852414
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-DX878-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109135590
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
