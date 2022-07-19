Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF CSM speaks with AFN about upcoming competition

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with Sgt. Austin Baker, a public affairs broadcast sergeant assigned to American Forces Network Wiesbaden, during “The Eagle” morning show to show information about the upcoming USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, July 19, 2022. Team from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, to compete for the title of Best Squad. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    This work, USAREUR-AF CSM speaks with AFN about upcoming competition, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    EBSC

