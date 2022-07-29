Around AFCENT - July 29

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In case you missed it, Ninth Air Force, Air Forces Central, welcomed a new commander, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. Lieutenant General Grynkewich will serve as the commander of AFCENT and the Combined Forces Air Component, working closely with coalition, joint and interagency partners within the AOR.

And, The AFCENT band, based out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar traveled to U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt to perform an Independence Day celebration. The band uses music to help promote regional peace and security, as well as, foster cultural exchange with U.S. partners and allies within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility.

Finally, Ninth Air Force members participated in a cross-combatant command, Agile Combat Employment exercise, in which the members performed hot-pit refueling on two F-15E Strike Eagles. This exercise showcased the United States ability to employ airpower in and out of the Middle East from anywhere in the world.