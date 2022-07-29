Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around AFCENT - July 29

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    In case you missed it, Ninth Air Force, Air Forces Central, welcomed a new commander, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich. Lieutenant General Grynkewich will serve as the commander of AFCENT and the Combined Forces Air Component, working closely with coalition, joint and interagency partners within the AOR.
    And, The AFCENT band, based out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar traveled to U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt to perform an Independence Day celebration. The band uses music to help promote regional peace and security, as well as, foster cultural exchange with U.S. partners and allies within the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility.
    Finally, Ninth Air Force members participated in a cross-combatant command, Agile Combat Employment exercise, in which the members performed hot-pit refueling on two F-15E Strike Eagles. This exercise showcased the United States ability to employ airpower in and out of the Middle East from anywhere in the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 09:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852410
    VIRIN: 220729-F-SY677-001
    Filename: DOD_109135566
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around AFCENT - July 29, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    AFCENT Band
    AFCENT
    Band
    Ninth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT