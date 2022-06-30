Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inclusion Talks: Serving with Pride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    SAF Office of Diversity & Inclusion

    The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted an Inclusion Talk virtual discussion focused on Serving with Pride in observance of Pride Month, June 30, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 10:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852409
    VIRIN: 220630-F-VY812-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135554
    Length: 01:34:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inclusion Talks: Serving with Pride, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    DAF
    Inclusion
    Pride Month
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT