    U.S. Coast Guard Station Charlevoix tow

    MI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Charlevoix response boat and crew tows a disabled 21 foot vessel on Lake Michigan with three persons on board 20 miles offshore Charlevoix, Michigan on July 23, 2022. The crew responded after the distressed vessel relayed a MAYDAY broadcast over marine radio. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by STA Charlevoix)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852408
    VIRIN: 220723-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135509
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #SAR #Tow #LakeMichigan #GreatLakes #USCG #NinthDistrict

