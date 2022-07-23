U.S. Coast Guard Station Charlevoix tow

U.S. Coast Guard Station Charlevoix response boat and crew tows a disabled 21 foot vessel on Lake Michigan with three persons on board 20 miles offshore Charlevoix, Michigan on July 23, 2022. The crew responded after the distressed vessel relayed a MAYDAY broadcast over marine radio. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by STA Charlevoix)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852408
|VIRIN:
|220723-G-G0109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135509
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|MI, US
