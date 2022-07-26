Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) at Camp Roberts, California. The XCTC Program is designed to increase skills and readiness through comprehensive tactical field training.
U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 08:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852406
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-MA694-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109135477
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XCTC Camp Roberts 2022 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT