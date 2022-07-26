Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XCTC Camp Roberts 2022 - Social Media

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam Army National Guard Soldiers participate in Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) at Camp Roberts, California. The XCTC Program is designed to increase skills and readiness through comprehensive tactical field training.

    U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 08:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852406
    VIRIN: 220723-Z-MA694-4001
    Filename: DOD_109135477
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CA, US

    Hawaii National Guard
    Arizona National Guard
    Guam National Guard
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Camp Roberts
    weeklyvideos

