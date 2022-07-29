Allied Forces North Battalion hosted a Junior Noncommissioned Officer Symposium June 27-29 culminating with an NCO Induction Ceremony on June 30 at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Event Centre. (Short Version)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852393
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-QI808-1010
|PIN:
|220729
|Filename:
|DOD_109135210
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Hometown:
|CACHE, OK, US
|Hometown:
|OGDEN, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion grooms young Soldiers for leadership, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Battalion grooms young Soldiers for leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT