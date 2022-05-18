Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Bernier Research Award Announcement

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Maj. Ino Ruiz 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Please join BG Bagby, 28th Chief, U.S. Army Dental Corps, and COL Stackle, Commander, Army Institute of Surgical Research (ISR) in congratulating the 2022 Bernier Research Award winners.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852391
    VIRIN: 220518-A-LH156-1001
    Filename: DOD_109135180
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Awards
    Research
    Army
    Dental Corps
    BG Bagby

