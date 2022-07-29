Counter IED - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Australian EOD soldiers train TNI peacekeepers how to identify and diffuse improvised explosive devices (IED's) and how to dispose of other explosives like landmines at Garuda Canti Dharma II. This training can save the lives of hundreds of civilians and peacekeepers in conflict areas. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)