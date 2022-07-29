Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counter IED - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. and Australian EOD soldiers train TNI peacekeepers how to identify and diffuse improvised explosive devices (IED's) and how to dispose of other explosives like landmines at Garuda Canti Dharma II. This training can save the lives of hundreds of civilians and peacekeepers in conflict areas. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 04:54
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    This work, Counter IED - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GPOI
    WPS
    GCD22
    Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

