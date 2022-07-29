Counter IED - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

U.S. and Australian EOD soldiers train TNI peacekeepers how to identify and diffuse improvised explosive devices (IED's) and how to dispose of other explosives like landmines at Garuda Canti Dharma II. This training can save the lives of hundreds of civilians and peacekeepers in conflict areas. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|07.29.2022
|07.29.2022 04:54
|Package
|852390
|220729-A-OJ129-1002
|DOD_109135171
|00:01:28
|JAKARTA, ID
|0
|0
