The Liberty Wing participates in Tartan Eagle

Liberty Wing Airmen preform hot pit refueling and integrated combat turns during Agile Combat Employment exercise Tartan Eagle at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth, Scotland, July 18, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa is operationalizing Agile Combat Employment concepts designed to make us more agile in our execution, more resilient in sustaining our capability and more lethal in delivering our combat power from austere and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)