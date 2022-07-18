Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Liberty Wing participates in Tartan Eagle

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Liberty Wing Airmen preform hot pit refueling and integrated combat turns during Agile Combat Employment exercise Tartan Eagle at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth, Scotland, July 18, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa is operationalizing Agile Combat Employment concepts designed to make us more agile in our execution, more resilient in sustaining our capability and more lethal in delivering our combat power from austere and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 03:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852384
    VIRIN: 220718-F-TF632-318
    Filename: DOD_109135114
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    This work, The Liberty Wing participates in Tartan Eagle, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    ICT
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron

