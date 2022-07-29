Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Vietnam People's Army Lt. Col. Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong is a Staff Training Event (STE) instructor at Garuda Canti Dharma II. She is most passionate about being a role model for women and girls in conflict areas and hopes to inspire other female peacekeepers to do the same. Having been to conflict areas in the past, she wants to continue deploying to gain more experience to share with her fellow peacekeepers as well as make a difference. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852372
    VIRIN: 220729-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109134934
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GPOI
    WPS
    GCD22
    Garuda Canti Dharma II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT