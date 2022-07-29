Lt. Col. Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

Vietnam People's Army Lt. Col. Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong is a Staff Training Event (STE) instructor at Garuda Canti Dharma II. She is most passionate about being a role model for women and girls in conflict areas and hopes to inspire other female peacekeepers to do the same. Having been to conflict areas in the past, she wants to continue deploying to gain more experience to share with her fellow peacekeepers as well as make a difference. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|07.29.2022
07.29.2022
Package
852372
220729-A-OJ129-1001
DOD_109134934
00:02:05
|Location:
JAKARTA, ID
|1
|1
