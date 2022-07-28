U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (3/5), 1st Marine Division, conduct a platoon live-fire range in support of exercise Koolendong 22 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia July 22, 2022. 3/5 deployed a rifle company from Southern California to Darwin during the battalion’s readiness exercise, increasing their readiness to serve as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s crisis response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 02:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852368
|VIRIN:
|220728-M-NR281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109134881
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3/5 conducts Live Fire Range B-Roll, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
