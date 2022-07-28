Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/5 conducts Live Fire Range B-Roll

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (3/5), 1st Marine Division, conduct a platoon live-fire range in support of exercise Koolendong 22 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia July 22, 2022. 3/5 deployed a rifle company from Southern California to Darwin during the battalion’s readiness exercise, increasing their readiness to serve as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s crisis response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 02:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852368
    VIRIN: 220728-M-NR281-1001
    Filename: DOD_109134881
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: NT, AU

    This work, 3/5 conducts Live Fire Range B-Roll, by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews
    EABO

