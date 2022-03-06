Students and staff at Yokota High School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, participate in Asian Pacific Heritage month celebration. 60 second news update.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 23:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852364
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-PE001-484
|Filename:
|DOD_109134814
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota HS AAPI Month, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
