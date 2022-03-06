Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota HS AAPI Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Students and staff at Yokota High School at Yokota Air Base, Japan, participate in Asian Pacific Heritage month celebration. 60 second news update.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 23:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852364
    VIRIN: 220603-F-PE001-484
    Filename: DOD_109134814
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota HS AAPI Month, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    AFN Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT