Inclusion Talks: Celebrating Resilience, Overcoming Visible and Invisible Obstacles

The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted an Inclusion Talk virtual discussion focused on Celebrating Resilience and Overcoming Visible and Invisible Obstacles in observance of Disability Pride Month, July 28, 2022. The intent of the discussion was to share resources and personal experiences of Airmen, Guardians, and DAF Civilian personnel on serving with limiting conditions and achieving reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Panelists include:
Mr. David Frank, Associate General Counsel for Civilian Personnel Policy, Office of the Department of the Air Force General Counsel
Ms. Kendra Shock, Chief, Disability and Reasonable Accommodations Division, Office of Accessibility and Accommodations, U.S. Department of State
Ms. Judith Davis, Outreach Lead and Program Analyst, Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program (CAP)
Maj. Daniel Kiser, Deputy Director, Learning Sciences and Faculty Education, Squadron Officer School
Ms. Rhiannon Brown, Curriculum Developer, Defense Language Institute English Language Center, 637th Training Group, Joint Base San Antonio
