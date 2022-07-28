Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inclusion Talks: Celebrating Resilience, Overcoming Visible and Invisible Obstacles

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    SAF Office of Diversity & Inclusion

    The Department of the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted an Inclusion Talk virtual discussion focused on Celebrating Resilience and Overcoming Visible and Invisible Obstacles in observance of Disability Pride Month, July 28, 2022. The intent of the discussion was to share resources and personal experiences of Airmen, Guardians, and DAF Civilian personnel on serving with limiting conditions and achieving reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Panelists include:

    Mr. David Frank, Associate General Counsel for Civilian Personnel Policy, Office of the Department of the Air Force General Counsel

    Ms. Kendra Shock, Chief, Disability and Reasonable Accommodations Division, Office of Accessibility and Accommodations, U.S. Department of State

    Ms. Judith Davis, Outreach Lead and Program Analyst, Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program (CAP)

    Maj. Daniel Kiser, Deputy Director, Learning Sciences and Faculty Education, Squadron Officer School

    Ms. Rhiannon Brown, Curriculum Developer, Defense Language Institute English Language Center, 637th Training Group, Joint Base San Antonio

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852361
    VIRIN: 220630-F-VY812-1001
    Filename: DOD_109134807
    Length: 01:34:49
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Disability
    DAF
    Accommodations
    Inclusion
    DEIA

